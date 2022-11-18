Fisk Students Restore Artwork

Fisk University Director and Curator of Galleries Jamaal Sheats, along with several Fisk students gave us a look at the artwork they’ve spent years working to restore that is now featured in a new traveling art exhibition. The African Modernism in America, 1947–1967 exhibition is the first major traveling exhibition to examine the complex connections between modern African artists and American patrons, artists, and cultural organizations. The exhibition will run through February 12, 2023, in Fisk University's Carl Van Vechten Gallery, located at the corner of DB Todd Jr. Blvd. and Jackson St. at 1000 17th Ave. No, Nashville, TN 37208. Visit https://www.fisk.edu/galleries/ to learn more.