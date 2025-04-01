The Keys to the Kingdom concert during the Spring Arts Festival will be Sunday April 6th at Fisk Memorial Chapel at 3 p.m.
Fisk University wants you to attend their Spring Arts Festival, and Keys to the Kingdom concert!
