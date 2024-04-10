Fitness coach Samantha Christine shows us easy at home workouts!

Samantha Christine is a local nutrition coach and fitness coach who wants to help women feel strong and empowered ! Her focus is on clean eating and workouts that will help you reach your fitness goals. She joins us in studio to show us at home workout tips to keep us feeling great heading into Spring and Summer.

Here are the details for her Full Body at Home Workout

*I will be using 10lb dumbbells but dumbbells aren't required. You can totally use bodyweight!

Push Ups x 5

Dumbbell Thrusters x 10

Dumbbell Sit Ups x 10

Dumbbell Reverse Lunge x 8/each leg

Repeat for a total of 4 sets

Recipe for No Bake Protein Balls

