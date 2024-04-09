Fitness for Free at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park

Tired of the expensive gym membership or the crowds? Just take a look around and you can find fitness for absolutely free, right in your city! Try getting a history lesson while you workout at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

Personally, I love to do my cardio workouts outdoors where I can also soak in some sunshine. That's one reason that Bicentennial is one of my favorites!

Located in the shadow of the Capitol in downtown Nashville, Bicentennial Capitol Mall gives you a taste of Tennessee’s history, natural wonders and serves as a monument to Tennessee’s Bicentennial Celebration, which was June 1, 1996.

Within the 11-acre park, you'll find not just a great place to walk or jog, but a 200-foot granite map of the state, a World War II Memorial, a 95-Bell Carillon, a Pathway of History, and the Rivers of Tennessee Fountains.

The 11 planters along the Walkway of Counties show native plant species from different regions of the state.

If you really want to take a deep dive on what Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park has to offer, try taking one of their tours! You can choose from Guided with Rangers or view one of the many virtual tours offered. There is also a two-page park map available for those wishing to take a self-guided tour of the park.

And if you get hungry after your workout, you'll be just steps away from the Nashville Farmers Market, where you'll find great restaurants along with fresh produce, artisinals foods, shops, crafts, and more.

If you've chose to bike through the park, artistic bike racks are located on the 7th Avenue side of the market house between Bicentennial and Nashville Farmers’ Market, as well as in front of the market house.

If you plan to visit the Nashville Farmers Market, remember that their hours shift seasonally:

Market house

The building is open daily from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. with varying hours for each business. Please click here to see all hours for market house businesses.

Outdoor farm sheds: November 1 - February 28

Monday - Thursday: hours vary by vendor - please reach out directly to farm shed vendors to confirm availability

Friday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Outdoor farm sheds: March 1 - October 31

Monday - Thursday: hours vary by vendor - please reach out directly to farm shed vendors to confirm availability

Friday - Sunday: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Gardens of Babylon

Monday - Thursday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday - Sunday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Learn more about Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park here: https://tnstateparks.com/parks/bicentennial-mall

What's your favorite spot to get fit for free? Email me at casie.mason@newschannel5.com and let me know, and I might just come there for my next workout!