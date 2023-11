Fooda recently named FitzWilly's Food Truck the best customer service in Nashville in their Fooda Best of Nashville list! Their menu combines traditional Cajun, Louisiana Creole, and "good old American" dishes.

To see the menu or find the location of FitzWilly's Food Truck, visit https://www.bestfoodtrucks.com/truck/fitzwilly-s/menu and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/fitzwillystn/.