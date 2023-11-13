Watch Now
Five-time Olympic Gold Medalist Missy Franklin

Former competitive swimmer and five-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin talked about her career, her move to Tennessee and the importance of initiating family conversations about health history.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 12:53:25-05

