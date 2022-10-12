Mary Beth Laxson from Juicy’s Wellness Café made Apple Pie Bites and Carrot Cake Bites. Juicy's Wellness Cafe is an all-vegan restaurant with locations in Murfreesboro, McMinnville, and Cookeville. For more information or to find the location nearest you, go to https://www.juicyscafetn.com/.
“Flavor without the Guilt”
Apple Pie And Carrot Cake Bites ❤️
Apple Pie Bites:
15 pitted dates
2 cups of almonds
1 tablespoon of pure maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon
1 large Granny Smith Apple (chopped)
Instructions:
~Process almonds until desired texture/consistency
~Add pitted dates and maple syrup and cinnamon and process with almond mixture.
~Place mixture in large bowl, add chopped apples and mix well until mixture clumps.
~Roll out your bites and place on serving dish.
~ Sprinkle Raw Sugar over the top and serve
Carrot Cake Bites:
15 pitted dates
2 cups of almonds
1 tablespoon of pure maple syrup
1/2 a teaspoon of cinnamon and nutmeg
1/4 cup of unsweetened dried coconut flakes
1/4 cup of shredded carrots
Instructions:
~Process almonds until desired consistency
~Add dates, spices and maple syrup and process until clumping starts.
~Add mixture to a mixing bowl and add coconut flakes and carrots and mix. (Do not over mix).
~Roll into bites and sprinkle with left over shredded carrots and coconut flakes.