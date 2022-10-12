Mary Beth Laxson from Juicy’s Wellness Café made Apple Pie Bites and Carrot Cake Bites. Juicy's Wellness Cafe is an all-vegan restaurant with locations in Murfreesboro, McMinnville, and Cookeville. For more information or to find the location nearest you, go to https://www.juicyscafetn.com/.

“Flavor without the Guilt”

Apple Pie And Carrot Cake Bites ❤️

Apple Pie Bites:

15 pitted dates

2 cups of almonds

1 tablespoon of pure maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 large Granny Smith Apple (chopped)

Instructions:

~Process almonds until desired texture/consistency

~Add pitted dates and maple syrup and cinnamon and process with almond mixture.

~Place mixture in large bowl, add chopped apples and mix well until mixture clumps.

~Roll out your bites and place on serving dish.

~ Sprinkle Raw Sugar over the top and serve

Carrot Cake Bites:

15 pitted dates

2 cups of almonds

1 tablespoon of pure maple syrup

1/2 a teaspoon of cinnamon and nutmeg

1/4 cup of unsweetened dried coconut flakes

1/4 cup of shredded carrots

Instructions:

~Process almonds until desired consistency

~Add dates, spices and maple syrup and process until clumping starts.

~Add mixture to a mixing bowl and add coconut flakes and carrots and mix. (Do not over mix).

~Roll into bites and sprinkle with left over shredded carrots and coconut flakes.