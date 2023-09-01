Flavorful Way to Turn Corn Into Stock

Cookbook author Tammy Algood showed how to make Corn Stock. Tammy Algood is the author of five cookbooks that are all available on Amazon and wherever you buy books.

Corn Stock

Yield: 6 cups

Ingredients

6 corn cobs (kernels removed)

6 black peppercorns

1 small bay leaf

1 medium yellow onion, quartered

1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

Place the corn cobs, peppercorns, bay leaf, onions and parsley in a large stockpot and add 10 cups of water. Place over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 1 hour. Remove from heat and allow to cool for 1 hour. Line a fine meshed strainer with a coffee filter or cheesecloth. Carefully remove large items and discard. Place the strainer over a large bowl and strain. Discard solids. When completely cooled, transfer to stable freezer containers, label, date, and freeze.

Alternative: Place all ingredients in a large slow cooker and add water. Cook on high for 4 hours then follow instructions for straining.