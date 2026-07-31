Fleurs de Villes THE GILDED AGE is coming to Cheekwood

Global flower show sensation Fleurs de Villes returns to Cheekwood to debut Fleurs de Villes THE GILDED AGE, presented in a flower-filled partnership with HBO Max® — a fresh floral celebration that brings the opulence, ambition, and iconic

characters of the HBO® Original Series, The Gilded Age to life through stunning floral artistry.

From August 1–9, discover a curated collection of one-of-a-kind fresh floral mannequins displayed throughout Cheekwood’s Botanic Hall, Frist Learning Center, and Historic Mansion & Museum. This stunning showcase celebrates The Gilded Age, the acclaimed drama set in late 19th-century New York, where old money and new ambition collide in a time of extraordinary social change — reimagined through spectacular floral storytelling.

to learn more about all of the August happenings at Cheekwood and to purchase tickets visit

https://cheekwood.org/