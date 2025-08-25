'Flipping' the Script with Aerial Yoga at The Movement Lounge

If you're looking fora new and unique way to get your body moving, look no further than The Movement Lounge located at 2710 Old Lebanon Rd Ste 23, Donelson, TN 37214!

Producer, Brittany Foxx, flipped and dipped with instructor, Anaise, as they discussed the different types of classes offered at The Movement Lounge.

Going into the class, Brittany says she felt nervous and didn't think she would do too well. After the experience, Brittany left feeling proud and had a good laugh about the entire thing! Click the video to watch the full segment!

For more information and to sign up for classes, visit yogamuttz.com