Food Network star Arnold Myint & Mom Patti Myint

Food Network Top Chef star Arnold Myint and his mom Patti Myint from International Market made a Thai Green Papaya Salad and gave us a preview of Nashville Restaurant Week. (see recipe below) Nashville Restaurant Week is Monday, January 15 through Friday, January 19, with special deals at dozens of independently owned Nashville area restaurants. For a complete list, visit www.nashvilleoriginals.com. The Patti-Pop-up at BLVD runs through February 3rd, honoring Patti Myint’s 40 year history of serving Nashville at International Market. For details, visit www.blvdnashville.com.
Thai Green Papaya Salad (Som Tum Thai)
Green Papaya: Shaved/Shredded(1 large handful or 3 cups)
6 Grape Tomatoes: halved
1/4 cup Roasted Peanuts
1/4 cup Dried Shrimp
1/2 Lime
4 Green Beans, cut into 1/2 inch sticks
2 Garlic Cloves
1 T Fish Sauce
1 T Palm Sugar (cans substitute brown sugar)
1 T Tamarind Concentrate
Thai Chili Peppers (Optional)
Method:
In a Mortar & Pestle, pound tomatoes, dried shrimp, lime (skin and all), green beans, garlic cloves (thai chilis if desired) , fish sauce, palm sugar and tamarind together until juicy. Fold in shaved papaya and peanuts and slightly pound again until all ingredients are combined.
Serve with cabbage wedge and a side of sticky rice.