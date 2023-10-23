Watch Now
Food Network's Ryan McCord makes Bloody Brain Cupcakes for Halloween

Posted at 8:15 AM, Oct 23, 2023
Chef Ryan McCord, from Gaylord Opryland, shows us his frightening baking skills! You can see Halloween Baking Championship each Monday night at 7pm on Food Network.

Ingredients

2 ¼ Cup Vegetable Oil
2 ¾ Cup Granulated Sugar
3 Eggs
1 ½ tsp Vanilla Extract
1 tsp Salt
1 tsp Baking Soda
1 TBLS Cocoa Powder
5 ¼ Cup Cake Flour
1 ½ Cup Buttermilk
4 TBLS Red Food Coloring
1 TBLS Vinegar

Directions

· Add vegetable oil, sugar, eggs, vanilla, and salt in mixing bowl then mix until smooth
· Then combine buttermilk, red food coloring, and vinegar and add to mixing bowl
· On low speed, slowly incorporate cake flour, cocoa powder, and baking soda until smooth
· Scoop into cupcake liner and bake at 350 Degrees for 12-15 minutes until set

