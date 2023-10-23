Food Network's Ryan McCord makes Bloody Brain Cupcakes for Halloween

Chef Ryan McCord, from Gaylord Opryland, shows us his frightening baking skills! You can see Halloween Baking Championship each Monday night at 7pm on Food Network.

Ingredients

2 ¼ Cup Vegetable Oil

2 ¾ Cup Granulated Sugar

3 Eggs

1 ½ tsp Vanilla Extract

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Baking Soda

1 TBLS Cocoa Powder

5 ¼ Cup Cake Flour

1 ½ Cup Buttermilk

4 TBLS Red Food Coloring

1 TBLS Vinegar

Directions

· Add vegetable oil, sugar, eggs, vanilla, and salt in mixing bowl then mix until smooth

· Then combine buttermilk, red food coloring, and vinegar and add to mixing bowl

· On low speed, slowly incorporate cake flour, cocoa powder, and baking soda until smooth

· Scoop into cupcake liner and bake at 350 Degrees for 12-15 minutes until set