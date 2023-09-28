Food Roots with Billy Dec

Emmy-winning television personality and founder of Sunda New Asian restaurants, Billy Dec shared the story behind his documentary Food Roots. In Food Roots, after receiving devastating news of family loss on the other side of the world, Billy journeys to his mother’s native 7,641 Islands of the Philippines to find his last remaining elders, and himself. He travels by motorcycle, boat, plane and on foot to find and preserve the lost recipes of his ancestors, discover culinary and cultural treasures, and learn family stories that forever change his life. Billy Dec's Food Roots documentary will have its World Premiere in his hometown where the film begins and ends, at the 2023 Nashville Film Festival. The Red Carpet and Screening of 'Food Roots is this Saturday morning at 11:30am at the Regal Green Hills Theater. There will be a panel discussion and photo ops following the screening and an After Party at Sunda from 2pm-4pm. Visit https://nashfilmfest2023.eventive.org/welcome for tickets and more information. To learn more about Food Roots, visit https://billydec.com/documentary. Follow @billydec on Instagram

