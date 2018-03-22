Food Truck Street Parties in Downtown Nashville

3:27 PM, Mar 22, 2018

BJ Lofback from Funk Seoul Brother previewed Street Eats: Food Trucks Nash's Downtown Nashville Spring Events

BJ made Ibimbap, which means “mixed rice.”  It is essentially a “clean out the fridge” dish.  Grab leftover veggies, put them on top of steamed rice and add a flavorful, mildly spicy sauce, top with a fried egg - then mix up and enjoy.  See recipe below. You can enjoy food from 20 of Nashville’s best food trucks at Street Eats every Tuesday and Thursday, 11am-2pm at Deaderick Street downtown between 4th & 5th.  For more information, follow them @foodtrucksnash on Twitter & Instagram or www.facebook.com/foodtrucksnash

Bibimbap (Korean “mixed rice”)  

Ingredients

1 large bunch baby spinach (not canned or frozen) 

1 large carrot 

1 large cucumber 

1 lb soybean sprouts 

5-6 dried shiitake mushrooms (fresh are ok too) 

½ cup soy sauce 

¼ seasame oil 

4 eggs 

4 servings steamed rice 

Sauce: 

½ cup gochujang (Korean red pepper paste) 

¼ cup sesame oil 

1 t sugar 

4 garlic cloves, minced 

1 T sesame seeds 

Mix all sauce ingredients and set aside. 

If using dried shiitake mushrooms, rehydrate by pouring boiling water over top and cover with plastic wrap.  Let steam for 20-30 mins.  Slice when soft. 

Blanch spinach in boiling water for 30 seconds and immediately drop into ice water bath.  Stir to loosen.  Once cooled, squeeze out excess water and add 1 T soy sauce and 1 t seasame oil and mix until well covered. 

Soak bean sprouts in cold water for 5 mins.  Pull out any sprouts that don’t look great.  Blanch in boiling water for 4 mins and then immediately drop into ice water bath.  Once cooled, strain out water but don’t squeeze.  Add 1 T soy sauce and 1 t sesame oil and mix. 

Slice carrot into matchsticks. 

Slice cucumber into matchsticks. 

Fry eggs sunny side up or to your preference. 

To serve: 

Divide rice into larger bowls (makes it easier to mix the rice around to eat). 

Add each veggie to each bowl in small sections.  Make it pretty! 

Put a dollop of spicy sauce in the middle of the bowl. 

Lay an egg on top and serve. 

Each person will mix the rice and veggies until coated with sauce. 

Makes 4 servings

