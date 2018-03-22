Food Truck Street Parties in Downtown Nashville

BJ made Ibimbap, which means “mixed rice.” It is essentially a “clean out the fridge” dish. Grab leftover veggies, put them on top of steamed rice and add a flavorful, mildly spicy sauce, top with a fried egg - then mix up and enjoy. See recipe below. You can enjoy food from 20 of Nashville’s best food trucks at Street Eats every Tuesday and Thursday, 11am-2pm at Deaderick Street downtown between 4th & 5th. For more information, follow them @foodtrucksnash on Twitter & Instagram or www.facebook.com/foodtrucksnash.

Bibimbap (Korean “mixed rice”)

Ingredients

1 large bunch baby spinach (not canned or frozen)

1 large carrot

1 large cucumber

1 lb soybean sprouts

5-6 dried shiitake mushrooms (fresh are ok too)

½ cup soy sauce

¼ seasame oil

4 eggs

4 servings steamed rice

Sauce:

½ cup gochujang (Korean red pepper paste)

¼ cup sesame oil

1 t sugar

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 T sesame seeds

Mix all sauce ingredients and set aside.

If using dried shiitake mushrooms, rehydrate by pouring boiling water over top and cover with plastic wrap. Let steam for 20-30 mins. Slice when soft.

Blanch spinach in boiling water for 30 seconds and immediately drop into ice water bath. Stir to loosen. Once cooled, squeeze out excess water and add 1 T soy sauce and 1 t seasame oil and mix until well covered.

Soak bean sprouts in cold water for 5 mins. Pull out any sprouts that don’t look great. Blanch in boiling water for 4 mins and then immediately drop into ice water bath. Once cooled, strain out water but don’t squeeze. Add 1 T soy sauce and 1 t sesame oil and mix.

Slice carrot into matchsticks.

Slice cucumber into matchsticks.

Fry eggs sunny side up or to your preference.

To serve:

Divide rice into larger bowls (makes it easier to mix the rice around to eat).

Add each veggie to each bowl in small sections. Make it pretty!

Put a dollop of spicy sauce in the middle of the bowl.

Lay an egg on top and serve.

Each person will mix the rice and veggies until coated with sauce.

Makes 4 servings