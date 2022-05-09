For King + Country Coming to Franklin

Grammy-winning For King + Country duo Joel and Luke Smallbone talked about their new album and their upcoming concert. For King + Country will be playing at the FirstBank Amphitheatre in Franklin, TN on Sunday, May 22. For concert tickets go to https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/. For King + Country’s new album What Are We Waiting For? is available now. Go to www.forkingandcountry.com to learn more.