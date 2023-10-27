Watch Now
Former educator, Beth Gaskill, shares how reading to kids can help process hard times

How reading out loud can help children cope with scary things
Posted at 11:51 AM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 12:51:40-04

With global conflict filling the news and dinner table conversations, an early childhood literacy expert is emphasizing the importance for parents of young children to use “bibliotherapy” - reading books aloud to help kids process scary things. Beth says when we read aloud to young kids, we build a special bond while helping them make sense of life's complexities.

Ms. Beth suggests these books for parents:

The Rabbit Listened - Kids learn it’s okay if sometimes you just need someone close to you when something hard happens.

Catching Thoughts [beamingbooks.com] - Encourages children to understand their emotions by exploring their thoughts during difficult times and recognizing that all feelings are temporary.

The Breaking News [amazon.com]- Picture book addresses children's anxiety about disturbing news through a girl's experience of her shaken community recovering its strength via small acts of kindness that together create a more hopeful world.

Come With Me [amazon.com] - Illustrates how small acts of kindness and courage can spread positivity in difficult times as a girl seeks guidance from her parents on making a difference and learns that friendly gestures toward individuals can have a broader impact.

When I Feel Scared: A Book About Feelings [amazon.com] - provides children an opportunity to explore their emotions.

Follow Ms. Beth here:
WEBSITE:www.BigCityReaders.com [bigcityreaders.com]

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE(s): IG: @BigCityReaders

