Former educator, Beth Gaskill, shares how reading to kids can help process hard times

With global conflict filling the news and dinner table conversations, an early childhood literacy expert is emphasizing the importance for parents of young children to use “bibliotherapy” - reading books aloud to help kids process scary things. Beth says when we read aloud to young kids, we build a special bond while helping them make sense of life's complexities.

Ms. Beth suggests these books for parents:

The Rabbit Listened - Kids learn it’s okay if sometimes you just need someone close to you when something hard happens.

Catching Thoughts [beamingbooks.com] - Encourages children to understand their emotions by exploring their thoughts during difficult times and recognizing that all feelings are temporary.

The Breaking News [amazon.com]- Picture book addresses children's anxiety about disturbing news through a girl's experience of her shaken community recovering its strength via small acts of kindness that together create a more hopeful world.

Come With Me [amazon.com] - Illustrates how small acts of kindness and courage can spread positivity in difficult times as a girl seeks guidance from her parents on making a difference and learns that friendly gestures toward individuals can have a broader impact.

When I Feel Scared: A Book About Feelings [amazon.com] - provides children an opportunity to explore their emotions.

