Former Johnny Cash guitarist gives us a look at new show about the star coming to TPAC

Former Johnny Cash guitarist Debbie Horton gave us a preview of Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience. Debbie Horton was the only woman to ever play lead guitar for Johnny Cash and one of his closest friends. Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience brings songs and stories from the “Man in Black” to the stage in a way that audiences haven’t seen or heard before. With video of Johnny from episodes of Johnny Cash TV Show projected on a screen above the stage, a live band and singers will accompany him in perfect sync. This concert experience will showcase iconic performances from the TV show and highlight the spirit of the legend by revisiting some of his memorable words and anecdotes. Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience comes to the Tennessee Performing Arts center on Friday, November 24. For tickets log on to, https://www.tpac.org/event/2023-11-24-to-2023-11-24-johnny-cash/.

