Former NFL Star Jay Cutler and retired Navy Seal Sam Mackey talk about supporting Gold Star Wives

Fomer NFL star Jay Cutler and retired Navy Seal Sam Mackey stop by Talk of the Town and chat about their 4th annual Gold Star Wives Hunt. The weekend of hunting gives Gold Star Wives, who are the surviving spouses of U.S. servicemen, a chance to connect, rest, and heal. They host this weekend at no cost to the wives.

Cutler and Mackey are owners of the brand Outsider, an outdoor lifestyle brand dedicated to encouraging people to get outside—because that’s where the good things happen. They partner with the Navy Seal Foundation to support the Gold Star Wives.

Their goal is $20,000 - and they tell us any donation big or small will make a big impact.

If you would like to donate visit https://impact.navysealfoundation.org/campaign/748182/donate

To learn more about Outsider or the Navy Seal Foundation visit

Outsider: https://outsider.com [outsider.com]

Navy SEAL Foundation: https://www.navysealfoundation.org [navysealfoundation.org]