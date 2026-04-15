Founder of "Caroline's Cart" shares story of how daughter's diagnosis helped thousands of families

Drew Ann Long is an Alabama mom who, in 2010, sketched a grocery cart on a napkin because her daughter Caroline — diagnosed with Rett Syndrome — had nowhere safe to sit while shopping.

That sketch became Caroline's Cart: the first patented shopping cart designed for older children and adults with disabilities, now in more than 15,000 stores across all 50 states and eight countries, including Walmart, Target, Publix, and Kroger.

This award-winning cart is an essential, safe option for individuals with special needs. Equipped with multiple safety features, this innovative cart ensures a secure shopping experience for both caregivers and customers, fostering loyalty with retailers who prioritize inclusion and accessibility for all.

To learn more about Caroline's Cart visit

https://www.wanzl.com/en_US/products/carts/shopping-carts/various-shopping-carts/caroline-s-cart~p7260

Caroline’s Cause awards scholarships to qualifying high school seniors who has a sibling with a severe intellectual disability. These students, often quiet champions, are recognized not only for their academic achievement, but for the compassion and resilience they live every day.

Caroline's Cause celebrates the student and the sibling, because every family hero deserves to be seen.

https://www.carolinescause.com/carolines-cause/

