Fourth Annual Carols for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt will be helping kids this holiday season! Lelan talks with Singer/songwriter Rachel Hale about how you can get involved!

📅 December 8 | 7–9 PM

📍 Inciite Studios

320 Billingsly Ct., Franklin, TN 37067 (Cool Springs area, south of Nashville)

Hosted by: WSM Radio & Grand Ole Opry’s Eryn Cooper [wsmradio.com]

Registration: https://brushfire.com/inciiteevents/inciitestudioscom/645278 [brushfire.com]

Social Media:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/rachelhalemusic [facebook.com] Instagram: @rachelhalemusic | @inciitestudios

FEATURED ARTISTS & SONGWRITERS

Tom Douglas – Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and one of Nashville’s most celebrated songwriters. His credits include “The House That Built Me,” “I Run to You,” and “Meanwhile Back at Mama’s.” He has earned CMA, ACM, Dove Award, Grammy, and Academy Award recognition.

Greg Barnhill – Grammy-nominated songwriter known for hits including “Walkaway Joe” (Trisha Yearwood & Don Henley) and “House of Love” (Amy Grant & Vince Gill). He is also an Emmy-winning songwriter and composer.

Cindy Morgan – Two-time Grammy nominee and 14-time Dove Award winner. She has written 21 No. 1 radio singles and songs recorded by artists including Amy Grant, Vince Gill, Rascal Flatts, and India.Arie.

Rachel Hale – American Idol Top 20 finalist, recording artist, and songwriter. Rachel wrote “Christmas Time” for the original Carols for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, featuring hospital patients. She has performed the national anthem for the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and NHRA, and co-wrote “Firm Foundation,” recorded by Selah, the title track of a Dove Award-winning album. She also wrote “Louder,” the NCAA Cure Bowl theme supporting cancer research. Rachel performed as part of the Salute to America Freedom 250 celebration in Washington, D.C., alongside Laura Osnes and Carrie Manolakos. Although the live event was canceled due to severe weather, FOX News captured a memorable moment as they sheltered with WWII veterans, which has since been shared across FOX’s national platforms.

Rachel will also perform the national anthem at Turning Point USA’s IGNITE 2026 conference in Phoenix on December 16, and will release new music in 2027.