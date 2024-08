The Franklin Police Departments annual National Night Out event is making its return for another fun filled evening! Officer Ryan Schuman and Max Winitz joins us with the details on this years event! Attendees can expect music, food, and an opportunity to connect with the police department and other local organizations.

The Franklin National Night Out event is being held at Pinkerton Park at 405 Murfreesboro Rd. from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. tomorrow night (August 6th.)