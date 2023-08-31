FREE Admission to Kentucky Downs 7 Days of Racing Event

Ms. Cheap took us to Kentucky Downs where they’re offering FREE admission to their premier racing event over the next 7 days. Ms. Cheap also mentioned her annual Coat Drive to benefit Room in the Inn. Kentucky Downs’ Seven Days of Live Racing kicks off August 31 with more than 100 thoroughbred horses in competition on each of the seven race days. The live racing days are Aug 31, Sept. 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, and 13 and basic general admission is free. If you are opting for free admission, bring chairs or blankets for seating. Parking is free. There will be 10-12 races per day with post times starting at 12:30pm each day except for September 9, when post time is 11:30am. Races continue until after 6pm. Kentucky Downs is located at 5629 Nashville Rd. in Franklin, Ky. — about 40 miles north of downtown Nashville, just off I-65’s Exit 121 (the last exit in Tennessee). For more information, visit www.kentuckydowns.com, call (270) 586-7778 and check out Ms. Cheap's article here: https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://mainstreetmediatn.com/articles/cheathamcountyexchange/ms-cheap-kentucky-downs-has-seven-days-of-live-racing-play-your-cards-right-and-see-them-for-free/__;!!FJkDyvWmnr4!bPBEhcPyQSj5Y3-cHqOGWZs_W1w2ztrpm3yktB2gfZGdTNarp3LWb3sUpE3GPgYkWGL_8buQRU3jfLSZ2Zv9j899OO20Gw$.

Ms. Cheap's Coat Drive for Room in the Inn will take place September 5-12. The annual Coat Drive is sponsored by Main Street Media TN, Ms. Cheap and NewsChannel5. Drop-off locations include Room in the Inn at 705 Drexel St, Nashville between 7am and 2pm on weekdays. Use the call box at the entrance gate and a staff member will buzz you in and accept your donation. Other dropoff locations through Sept. 12 include: Billy’s Corner at 4400 Murphy Road in Sylvan Park daily; Otter Creek Church locations at 3534 West End Ave., and 409 Frankliin Road; and at FiftyForward locations at 108 Donelson Pike, 174 Rains Ave., and 530 Madison Station Blvd. To learn more, follow Ms. Cheap at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and

People can also donate at local Main Street Media newspaper office at:

101 N Mulberry St Dickson, TN

216 S Hartmann Dr, Lebanon, TN

333 W Main St. STE E, Gallatin, TN

719 S Main St, STE 102 Springfield, TN

101 S First St, Pulaski TN

315 W 7th St. Columbia, TN