Free Admission to Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

Ms. Cheap talked about when you can get free admission into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame and Museum is offering free admission through the month of March. It's located inside Bridgestone Arena at 501 Broadway. Hours are 10am-4pm Tuesday through Saturday. Visit, http://tshf.net or call (615) 242-4750 for more information.
Posted at 11:54 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 12:54:28-05
