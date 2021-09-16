Free Donuts This Weekend!

Michael Werrell and Keaton Vesek from Trēt Baking Co. talked about how you can get their donuts for free this weekend at the restaurant Joyland. Sean Brock’s Joyland in East Nashville will start serving up donuts on Saturday, September 18. There will be free donuts starting at 9am for the first 75 guests in the door! Joyland is located at 901 Woodland St. Ste 101 in East Nashville. For more information, call (615) 922-4934 or visit www.eatjoyland.com.