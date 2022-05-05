Free Events for Tennessee Centennial Exposition Anniversary

Ms. Cheap talked about the free events taking place in Centennial Park in May to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Tennessee Centennial Exposition.

The Tennessee Centennial Exposition 125th Anniversary Exhibit opens in the Parthenon’s west gallery with a free public reception from 6pm-8pm on Thursday, May 12 and the exhibit will be up through Jan. 8, 2023. The opening reception is free, but reservations are recommended at www.Nashvilleparthenon.com.

The Conservancy’s popular Musicians Corner takes place from 5pm-9pm on Fridays and noon–6pm on Saturdays in May and June in the Musicians Corner area on the West End side of the park. These family friendly free lawn parties offer an assortment of live music, children's activities (Kidsville) and a great way to experience the park with music, food trucks, artisans and more. Go to www.Musicianscorner.com to learn more.

The Tennessee Craft Spring Craft Fair will take place May 6-8, in Centennial Park, with hundreds of artisans displaying and selling their creations. Visit, www.tennesseecraft.org for more details.

Small World Yoga hosts a free yoga class in the park (next to the sand volleyball courts) each Tuesday in May from 5:30pm-6:30pm. Reserve a spot at www.conservancyonline.com/events.

The Parthenon admission is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and youth. There are regular tours led by staff and or docents. www.nashvilleparthenon.com.

Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.