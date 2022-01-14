Free Healthy Meal Plans and Recipes

Jill Melton from Edible Nashville magazine made Vegetable Coconut Curry, and shared information about the Healthy Eating Challenge. (see recipe below) Edible Nashville is offering 90 days of healthy meal plans for free, complete with recipes. Start the Healthy Eating Challenge here: https://ediblenashville.ediblecommunities.com/eat/healthy-eating-challenge-week-1

Vegetable Coconut Curry

SERVINGS: 12 – 14 cups

1 tablespoon oil

1 tablespoon yellow onion diced

1/2 red or green bell pepper diced

5 sprigs fresh thyme (and for garnish)

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 tablespoon ground turmeric

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

Pinch cayenne pepper

1 cup chopped peeled butternut squash or sweet potatoes

1/3 cup chopped red potatoes

12 ounces lite coconut milk or cream

2 carrots, sliced thin

1 cup broccoli florets

1-2 tablespoons turbinado or brown sugar

Pinch Himalayan Pink Salt and Black Pepper to taste

1. Heat oil in a large pot. Add onions, saute 3 minutes, add pepper, saute 3 minutes.

2. Add thyme, curry, turmeric, cumin, coriander, and cayenne pepper, stir well. Add squash and potatoes. Cover with water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes.

3. Add coconut milk, carrots and broccoli, and sugar. Season with salt and black pepper. Cook on low 5 minutes.

4. Serve with black rice or coconut flavored quinoa and a side of greens.