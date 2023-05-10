Free Mental Health Screenings

Sarah Weyhmuller from Mental Health America of the Midsouth explained how they offer free and anonymous online mental health screenings to provide education and resources for those who believe they may be experiencing symptoms of a mental health challenge. For more information visit www.MHAMidsouth.org. This segment is paid for by: MHA of the Midsouth.
Posted at 1:25 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 14:25:09-04
