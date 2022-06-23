"Free Shake Day" this Weekend

Wayback Burgers will once again be hosting their annual “Free Shake Day” on the first Saturday of summer – June 25. Guests will receive a free 12 oz. chocolate shake when they visit in-restaurant only and no purchase is necessary. Wayback Burgers is famous for its milkshakes. Hand-dipped and crafted to order with Blue Bunny® ice cream and milk, they are available in a variety of flavors including a new Sour Patch Kids Shake, available for a limited time now through July 8.