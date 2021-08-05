Free Stuff for Upcycling

Ms. Cheap gave us a preview of the Zerolandfill project, where can find free materials for crafting, art projects, classroom events, home renovation and more. The Zerolandfill event, put on by the International Interior Design Association, Tennessee chapter and Turnip Green Creative Reuse Center, is from 9am to 1pm Saturday, August 7 at the Bonitz Warehouse in the Airport Logistics Park, located at 1922 Old Murfreesboro Road, Suite 530. For more information, visit https://www.iida-tn.org/events. Leftover materials will be available at Turnip Green after the sale. Turnip Green takes donations of art and craft supplies from the community year-round and offers the items to the public on a pay what you can basis. It is open from 12pm–6pm at 407 Houston St. for shopping or drop-offs of donations. For more information, visit www.turnipgreencreativereuse.org.