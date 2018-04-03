Freebirds World Burrito's Steak Burrito and Creamy Jalapeno Salsa

Zach Schroeder of Freebirds World Burrito made a Steak Burrito and shared the recipe for Freebirds Jalapeno Salsa in honor of National Burrito Day on Thursday, April 5. (see recipes below) Freebirds World Burrito is now open in Green Hills at 3800 Hillsboro Pike. For more information, visit www.freebirds.com. Visit the restaurant on Thursday and receive a BOGO coupon to use for a free burrito on your next visit!

Freebirds Steak Burrito

Ingredients:

· 5 lbs. flap sirloin

· ¼ c water

· ¼ c fresh lemon juice

· ½ c fresh lime juice

· ½ c Tamari soy sauce – gluten free

· 2 tbsps. Chopped garlic

· ¼ c cumin

· ¼ c chili powder

· ½ c vegetable oil

tortillas and your choice of burrito toppings

Directions:

1. Put water, lemon juice, lime juice and soy sauce in stainless steel mixing bowl

2. Add chopped garlic, cumin and chili powder to the bowl

3. Using a wire whisk, mix the ingredients and slowly drizzle in the oil to create an emulsified rub

4. Place each piece of flap sirloin steak into the marinade and refrigerate for 24 hours

5. When the steak is ready to cook, remove from the marinade and wipe off the excess marinade

6. Grill at 475 degrees for approximately 2 minutes

7. Turn the steak by 90 degrees to achieve the diamond grill marks and ensure an even sear

8. Flip the steak over and repeat the process so that the steak reaches an internal temperature of 130-135 degrees

9. Remove from the grill and allow steak to rest for at least 5 minutes before slicing

10. Slice the steak against the grain and serve with your favorite salsa or guacamole, or in a burrito with your choice of accompaniments!

Seasonal Creamy Jalapeno Salsa

Ingredients:

· 1 lb. jalapenos

· 2 cups water

· ½ cup chopped garlic

· 1 cup cilantro

· 1 cup oil

· 3 tsp. Kosher salt

· ½ cup water – reserved from the cooking liquid

Directions:

1. Place the jalapenos in the 1 pint of water and place on the burner and bring to a boil. Once the jalapenos are boiling, lower the heat to a simmer. Cook the jalapenos at a medium simmer for approximately 5 minutes.

2. Once the jalapenos have completed the cooking time, remove ½ cup of the cooking liquid and reserve for later use.

3. Next add the cooked jalapenos, chopped garlic, cilantro, salt and the reserved cooking liquid to your blender.

4. Turn the blender to medium to high speed and blend for approximately 30 seconds.

5. While the blender is still on, slowly drizzle in the 1 cup of oil to create a thick creamy consistency.