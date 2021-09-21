Watch
Fresh Fall Fashions

We take a look at the best styles for autumn
Posted at 11:52 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 12:52:46-04

Fashion stylist Milton White showed fall trends for women and men. The women's clothing courtesy of Posh and the men's looks were courtesy of Oak Hill. For more of Milton's fashion tips go to The Good, The Bad & The Glamorous at www.goodbadglamorous.com and follow The Good, The Bad & The Glamorous on Facebook.

