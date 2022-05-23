Fresh No-Bake Peach Pie from The Peach Truck

Jessica Rose from The Peach Truck made a No-Bake Fresh Peach Pie. The Peach Truck is celebrating its 10th Anniversary this year! They now have nationwide distribution and 60+ booths in and around Nashville. Get more information and the schedule for The Peach Truck's booths at www.thepeachtruck.com

No-Bake Fresh Peach Pie

If you love peach pie but can’t bring yourself to turn on the oven in the peak of summer, this fool-proof no-bake pie is the perfect summertime dessert solution. It can be made just a few hours before serving or even the day before, but don’t let it linger in the fridge for too long or the crust may become a little soggy. But we’re pretty certain that once you try a slice, the rest of the pie will be gone before you know it!

INGREDIENTS

1 10-inch prepared graham cracker pie crust

1 3-ounce package peach-flavored gelatin

¼ cup granulated sugar

zest of one lemon

1 cup boiling water

7 peaches

whipped cream, optional

In small mixing bowl, add the peach-flavored gelatin, sugar and lemon zest. Add boiling water and stir until sugar and gelatin are dissolved. Set mixture aside to cool to room temperature.

While the gelatin mixture is cooling, prepare your peaches. Start by peeling the peaches. Bring medium saucepan of water to a boil and prepare a bowl of ice water. Using the tip of a paring knife, make a small X through the skin on the bottom of the peach, taking care to not cut deep into the flesh. Using a slotted spoon, place the peach in the boiling water for 10-15 seconds before removing it placing it in the bowl of ice water. Once cool, the skill will easily peel way with a paring knife by starting at the corners of the X and peeling towards the stem.

Once all the peaches are peeled, remove the pit, cut into thin slices and place in a large mixing bowl. Pour the cooled gelatin mixture on the peaches, toss to combine fully and transfer to the prepared pie crust. Arrange the peaches to evenly fill the crust if needed, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2-3 hours until fully set.

Slice with a sharp knife dipped in hot water and serve with a dollop of whipped cream if desired.