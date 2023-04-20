Fried Garlic Salsa Makes Cheeseburger Taco Even Better

Julio Hernandez from Maiz De La Vida food truck made Fried Garlic Salsa to use as topping for a Cheeseburger Taco. Maiz De La Vida will be joining dozens of restaurants participating in the Giving Kitchen Tennessee Tasting on Sunday, April 23 from 5pm-9pm at The Bedford Nashville, 4319 Sidco Dr. Nashville, TN 37203. Your favorite Nashville culinary leaders, chefs, and tastemakers are serving up small plates for a good cause. Enjoy live music while you sip on cocktails, beer, wine, and mocktails, and eat some of the best food Nashville has to offer! This event is for guests 21+. Tickets are $50. By purchasing a ticket to this event, you are supporting Giving Kitchen’s mission to help food service workers in crisis. For tickets click here: https://www.classy.org/event/2023-tennessee-tasters-tickets/e459921/register/new/select-tickets. Maiz de La Vida is located at 1100 Stratton Ave. Nashville, TN 37206 (the Taco Truck outside of Chopper Tiki in East Nashville). They also have a tortilla shop in Bordeaux and another location coming to the Gulch in the fall of 2023. Maiz de La Vida was recently a James Beard Semifinalist. For more information, visit https://www.maizdelavida.com/.

FRIED GARLIC SALSA

Makes: 1 liter

INGREDIENTS

1/3 c Morita dried chile

3 each Arbol chile

1 1/2 c Tomatillo

3 c Roma tomatoes

2/3 c white onion

1 c extra virgin olive oil

2 1/2 T garlic

1 1/2 T salt

1 c white vinegar

DIRECTIONS:

Poach garlic in EVVO until golden brown.

Boil for 5 minutes tomato, tomatillo, onion, garlic and dried Chiles.

Strain boiled water and place cooked vegetables in blender, add garlic and oil. Season with salt and white vinegar.

Blend until smooth.

