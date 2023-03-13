Fried Potato Salad From etch

etch chef du cuisine Jess Lambert made Fried Potato Salad. etch is located at 303 Demonbreun St. Nashville, TN 37201. For more information call (615) 522-0685 or visit https://etchrestaurant.com/.
etch Fried Potato Salad
Serves: 4
• 4 baked potatoes
• 1 stalk celery, chopped
• 1 red bell pepper, chopped
• 1 jalapeno, minced
• 2 scallions, chopped
• 1 c mayonnaise
• 1/4 c coarse grain mustard
• 3 T white vinegar
• 2 c canola oil
1. Heat the oil to 350°
2. Smash baked potatoes flat and fry in hot oil until crispy.
3. While the potatoes are cooking, mix the mayonnaise, mustard and vinegar together in a bowl and
whisk until incorporated.
4. Pat the potatoes with a towel and smash into the mayo mixture with a wooden spoon.
5. Fold in the remaining ingredients.
6. Serve immediately.