From Guyana to Germantown, we learn about The Pepper Pot!

This family owned restaurant, The Pepper Pot, is bringing the flavors and spirit of Guyana to Nashville!

They offer scratch-made Caribbean dishes with a modern flare, backed by three generations of culinary expertise.

You can taste the flavors of Guyana at their monthly Supper Club, the next one is June 29th. You will experience a one-night-only immersive Caribbean dinner experience that transports you straight to the heart of Guyana—no passport required!

Location: The Space @ 100 Taylor

Date & Time: 4:30pm Sunday, June 29th, 2025

to get tickets visit

https://www.thepepperpott.com/

