NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum recently celebrated the release of the extended box set and FREE online experience,"From Where I Stand: the Black Experience in Country Music".

The educational initiative gives music lovers a glimpse into the history of country music with essays, photographs and more.

Joining us this morning with more are Country Music Hall of Fame VP, Michael Gray, and country music artist, Rissi Palmer!

For more information, visit countrymusichalloffame.org

