Frozen Cocktails Are Still Good in The Fall

Tom Gibson from Blue Ice Vodka made a Low-Cal Frozen Espresso Martini and other frozen cocktails.

Feel-Good Frosé:



2 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka

1 cup rosé

4 oz. blended frozen strawberries

Blend with ice and garnish with strawberry

Light Lemon Freeze:

2 oz. Blue Ice Huckleberry Vodka

1 cup lemonade

Blend with ice and garnish with lemon wheel

Blue Ice Frozen Espresso Martini: