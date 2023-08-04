Fruit Cobbler is The Ultimate Summer Dessert

Kristin Demos from PDK Southern Kitchen and Pantry made a Fruit Cobbler. There are two PDK Southern Kitchen & Pantry locations in Nashville and one in Mt. Juliet. To find the location nearest you or for more information, go to https://pdksouthernpantry.com/. Follow @pdksouthernkitchen on Instagram and Facebook.

FRUIT COBBLER

BASE INGREDIENTS:

8 Tbls butter

1 cup flour

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 Tbls baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 1/2 cup milk

3 cups blueberries

3 cups strawberries

24 oz Blackberries

24 oz Peaches

1 1/2 cups blueberries and 1 1/2 cups of fresh strawberries

2 bananas cut in slices



DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven at 350.

Cut butter into squares and place in aluminum pan.

Place in oven for 2 minutes.

In a separate bowl, mix flour, sugar, milk, baking powder, cinnamon and salt.

Pour batter into pan over the butter.

Scatter fruit evenly over batter.

Bake in 350 oven for 35 minutes – if not done, cook for additional 5 minutes.

Enjoy!



