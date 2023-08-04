Fruit Cobbler is The Ultimate Summer Dessert

Kristin Demos from PDK Southern Kitchen and Pantry made a Fruit Cobbler. There are two PDK Southern Kitchen & Pantry locations in Nashville and one in Mt. Juliet. To find the location nearest you or for more information, go to https://pdksouthernpantry.com/. Follow @pdksouthernkitchen on Instagram and Facebook.
FRUIT COBBLER
BASE INGREDIENTS:
8 Tbls butter
1 cup flour
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 Tbls baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 1/2 cup milk
3 cups blueberries
3 cups strawberries
24 oz Blackberries
24 oz Peaches
1 1/2 cups blueberries and 1 1/2 cups of fresh strawberries
2 bananas cut in slices
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat oven at 350.
Cut butter into squares and place in aluminum pan.
Place in oven for 2 minutes.
In a separate bowl, mix flour, sugar, milk, baking powder, cinnamon and salt.
Pour batter into pan over the butter.
Scatter fruit evenly over batter.
Bake in 350 oven for 35 minutes – if not done, cook for additional 5 minutes.
Enjoy!