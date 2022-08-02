Fryce Cream For Everyone!

Jeremy Barlow owner of Fryce Cream showed their menu options featuring a variety of homemade soft serve ice cream and crispy hot French fries. Fryce Cream has soft serve bases that are made from scratch (no mixes) and there's a variety of toppings, which change weekly. The fries are tossed in choice of flavor dust and served with choice of rotating dipping sauces. Fryce Cream is located in the 12South neighborhood at 2905 12th Ave. So. Nashville, TN 37204. Hours are noon to 8pm, Wednesday through Saturday, and noon to 6pm on Sundays. Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.