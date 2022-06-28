Fun Art Projects for Kids

Leighton Lancaster from Little Art House showed fun art projects parents can do with the kids this summer. The Little Art House Pop-Ups at The Outfield will offer two class times every other Wednesday. Available to children ages 1-12 years old, each session will last 45 minutes and will include a main art project as well as multiple stations for interactive play and creation. Families are welcome to join. Classes will be held June 29, July 13, July 27 at The Outfield, the communal green space next to 410 Chestnut Street, under the giant guitar. Free parking is available at 1125 B 4th Ave South, 37210 For reservations and more information, click here: https://www.hisawyer.com/little-art-house/schedules/widget_calendar?activity_id%5B%5D=62882&month=6&schedule_id=camps&year=2022.