Fun & Festive Look for July 4th Celebration

Amos Gott shows us how to decorate for a great 4th of July party
Posted at 11:42 AM, Jun 30, 2021
Event planner Amos Gott showed fun and festive ways to create a 4th of July celebration to remember. Today's florals and design were provided by Amos Events, the paper runner and placemats can be found at Hester and Cook and the table, chairs and flatware were courtesy of Please Be Seated. The recipe for the Whipped Lemonade Amos mentioned is listed below. To contact Amos for event planning services, go to www.amosevents.com. Follow @amosevents on social media.

WHIPPED LEMONADE (From www.Delish.com)

Makes 4 Servings

INGREDIENTS

1 c lemonade

1/2 c sweetened condensed milk

Juice of 1 lemon

4 c ice

Lemon slices, for garnish

DIRECTIONS

In a blender, combine ingredients and blend until smooth and creamy. Add more ice to thicken as desired.

Pour into glasses and garnish with a lemon slice before serving.

