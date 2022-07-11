Funk Music Icon George Clinton Shares His New Art Project

Legendary funk music icon George Clinton showed us his art collection, talked about his love of painting, and concert tour with Parliament Funkadelic. We also met Clarence Edward owner of the new Cecret by Ce Gallery that is hosting the “George Clinton Grooves from the Deep and the Space Math of George Clinton exhibition. George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic are out on tour. For tour dates, visit https://georgeclinton.com/. Follow @george_clinton on Twitter and https://www.facebook.com/georgeclintonpfunk on Facebook.