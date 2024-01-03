Funny Girl is now playing at TPAC! We chat with a cast member about the show

Actor David Foley Jr. talked about performing in the production of Funny Girl. With classic songs “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People,” this bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened -- she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. You can see Funny Girl at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center now through January 7, 2024. Tickets are available at www.tpac.org. Tennessee Performing Arts Center is located at 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville, TN 37243.

