Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Futuristic Fashion show from MTSU students

Talk of the Town
NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
Posted at 10:10 AM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 11:21:30-04

“The Unstoppable Future” is an adventure into a world headed towards dystopia, and fashion becomes the only escape. The event showcases bold, cutting-edge, and eclectic designs from individual submissions and senior spotlight collections from MTSU's Textiles, Merchandising, and Design students.

The students applied what they’ve learned to present a one-of-a-kind, high quality runway show. Every aspect of the show, including marketing, advertising, production and financial responsibility, is organized by students.

Textile, Merchandising and Design students present "The Unstoppable Future" on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Learn more at https://w1.mtsu.edu/humansciences/txmd-runway-show.php

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018