Futuristic Fashion show from MTSU students

“The Unstoppable Future” is an adventure into a world headed towards dystopia, and fashion becomes the only escape. The event showcases bold, cutting-edge, and eclectic designs from individual submissions and senior spotlight collections from MTSU's Textiles, Merchandising, and Design students.

The students applied what they’ve learned to present a one-of-a-kind, high quality runway show. Every aspect of the show, including marketing, advertising, production and financial responsibility, is organized by students.

Textile, Merchandising and Design students present "The Unstoppable Future" on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Learn more at https://w1.mtsu.edu/humansciences/txmd-runway-show.php

