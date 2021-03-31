Gardening Tips for the Spring

David Bates gave tips on spring planting. Bates Nursery and Garden Center is located at 3810 Whites Creek Pike, Nashville, TN 37207. For more information, visit www.batesnursery.com or call (615) 876-1014.
Posted at 12:23 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 13:23:21-04
David Bates gave tips on spring planting. Bates Nursery and Garden Center is located at 3810 Whites Creek Pike, Nashville, TN 37207. For more information, visit www.batesnursery.com or call (615) 876-1014.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.