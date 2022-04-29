Gardening With Children and Herb Society's Plant Sale

Sherre Phillips from the Herb Society of Nashville talked about gardening with children and their upcoming plant sale. The Herb Society Nashville Plant Sale is Saturday, April 30 from 9am– 2pm at The Fairgrounds Nashville in the Expo 3 building. See an extensive selection of herbs. beautiful heirloom vegetables and fruit trees, gifts for plant lovers, and seminars from experts. Find a plant list, map and more at https://www.herbsocietynashville.org.