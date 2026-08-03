Gardens of Babylon show us how to garden smarter with Tennessee Natives

With water conservation, pollinator health, and low-maintenance landscaping becoming increasingly important, native plants are some of the smartest choices for Middle Tennessee gardens.

Neil Anderson with Gardens of Babylon shows us how to get started!

Blooming gardens, lush lawns, and a relaxing backyard retreat with a patio, pergola, and pool can be yours with the help of one of the top landscaping companies in the Nashville, Tennessee area. For over 20 years, Gardens of Babylon Landscapes has been enhancing outdoor spaces for homes and businesses through our comprehensive services—design, installation, and maintenance—alongside our downtown garden center. We handle every aspect of your project, collaborating closely with you to bring your unique vision to life.

To learn more visit

https://gardensofbabylon.com/