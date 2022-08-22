Watch Now
Garth Brooks Shares The Beauty of National Parks

We chat with Garth about his new project on the National Geographic channel.
Posted at 12:34 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 13:35:20-04

Country superstar Garth Brooks talked about the five-part National Geographic documentary series he’s executive producing and narrating. The series America’s National Parks takes viewers on an extraordinary venture across world-famous and lesser-known national parks to reveal the diversity and wonder of the United States. America’s National Parks premieres Monday, August 29 at 8pm on the National Geographic Channel.

