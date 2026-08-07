Gary Levox stops by the studio to chat new music and upcoming celebrity golf tournament

ary LeVox, lead vocalist of Rascal Flatts and co-founder of premium performance eyewear brand BIRDI, is bringing together music, patriotism, and purpose in a powerful way. On August 11, LeVox will host the BIRDI Celebrity Golf Invitational at Old Hickory Country Club in Old Hickory, Tennessee, in collaboration with Folds of Honor and presenting sponsor Hard Rock. The event is poised to be a defining moment of this milestone year, uniting celebrities, athletes, and supporters to honor the sacrifices that have shaped the nation.

The golf invitational is designed to be more than a golf tournament, but rather a full-scale experience. Guests will enjoy 18 holes of championship golf alongside celebrity players, a premium hospitality experience, exclusive gifting, and a post-round guitar pull-style live music performance and awards dinner, culminating in silent and live auctions expected to drive significant scholarship funding for the families of fallen and disabled military service members and first responders.

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor’s degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 73,000 scholarships totaling over $340 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 43 percent are minorities and 57 percent female. A total of 91 percent of expenses fund our mission of providing educational scholarships to the families of our nation’s heroes. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is serving as Commander of Recruiting for the Oklahoma Air Guard. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.

For more information on Gary and his latest single "Paradise" visit his social media and listen on all streaming platforms

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