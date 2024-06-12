Gary Levox talks new solo album and heading out on tour

Former lead singer of the iconic country music group, Rascal Flatss, Gary Levox, has released his second solo album, and keeping busy!

He joined us with details on his music writing process, going on tour, and what's next!

For the latest information and a full list of tour dates, visit garylevox.com .

ABOUT GARY LEVOX & 'LEVOX LIVE':

Gary LeVox, most well-known and beloved as lead singer of Rascal Flatts, is releasing new music just in time for summer playlists. The lead singer of the iconic MULTI-PLATINUM selling country group drops his latest solo effort, a new five-song EP, LeVox Live (Recorded Live On The Song), on June 7 via Big Machine Records.

"It was such a blast to do this project," shares LeVox. "There are a couple new songs that I co-wrote with some good friends and some different takes on some favorites. I hope everybody enjoys it as much as we did making it."

The upcoming project, originally recorded live on Hard Rock's The Song TV, features LeVox singing Flatts hits "God Blessed The Broken Road" and "Life Is A Highway," as well as a duet of "What Hurts The Most" with the song's co-writer Jeffrey Steele. The EP also includes two new songs, both co-written by LeVox: "Make It Rhyme" and "She Stayed Anyway."

Pre-add and pre-save LeVox Live (Recorded Live On The Song) HERE .

TRACK LISTING

1. Make It Rhyme

2. God Blessed The Broken Road

3. She Stayed Anyway

4. What Hurts The Most

5. Life Is A Highway

About Gary LeVox

After 20 years as front man to one of the most influential groups in Country history, Gary LeVox is regarded as "one of Country music’s greatest vocalists" (Taste of Country/The Boot). His 2021 debut solo collection ONE ON ONE (Big Machine Records) featured inspirational anthems like “The Distance” and heartfelt collabs with BRELAND, MercyMe, Jonathan McReynolds and LeVox’s daughter, Brittany. The project earned LeVox a 2022 Dove Awards nomination for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year. Follow up releases include the irrepressible “We Got Fight,” featured as the coveted end credit in Netflix’s film The Ice Road, and another faith-forward gem titled “Working On Sunday.” While LeVox continues to craft more solo music, the country music superstar is currently on the road performing select shows across the US as fans get a deeper view of a star who’s helped shaped the course of the genre. Most recently, he launched a wine collection in partnership with Hayworth Estate Wines. Featuring a 2021 LEVOX Pinot Noir and 2022 LEVOX Pinot Gris, LEVOX Wines is available now.